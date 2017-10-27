Heightened police presence at Evanston high school after ‘viral threats’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Extra police will be at Evanston Township High School today.

The Evanston Police Department tweeted that it's aware of some "viral threats" being made at the high school, located at 1600 Dodge Ave in Evanston.

There is an active investigation, but authorities say there is no credible threat at this time.

EPD is aware of viral threats at ETHS. Active investigation. There is no credible threat at this time. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) October 27, 2017

The extra police presence will be at the school throughout the day.

Extra police presence will be provided throughout the school day at ETHS. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) October 27, 2017

The school district has not released a statement at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.