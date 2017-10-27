Halloween Party ideas for the adults!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Twitter: @TimLairdCheers

Instagram: @TimLairdCheers

https://www.facebook.com/TimLaird.AmericasCEO

Recipes:

Vampire Paloma

In a tall glass with ice, add:

1½ ounces el Jimador silver tequila

½ ounce Chambord Liqueur

Top with Fresca

Stir and garnish with blackberries

Ghoulade

In a tall glass with ice, add:

1½ ounces el Jimador silver tequila

½ ounce Chambord Liqueur

Top with lemonade

Stir and garnish with a lemon wedge

Orange Scream (Alcohol-free)

In a tall glass with ice, add:

4 ounces orange juice

Drizzle of grenadine

Garnish with a black licorice stick

Melon, Prosciutto and Mozzarella Skewers

40 melon (cantaloupe) balls

20 small mozzarella balls

20 slices prosciutto, halved lengthwise

20 skewers

1 small pumpkin for presentation

Thread onto each skewer: 1 melon ball, 1 slice prosciutto, 1 mozzarella ball, 1 prosciutto slice, 1 melon ball. Repeat with remaining ingredients on remaining skewers. Poke skewers into the pumpkin and serve.

Bat Sandwiches

Using a bat cookie cutter, stamp 2 bats out of pumpernickel bread. Spread one half with your favorite cheese spread (orange), top with the other bat bread. Repeat for more sandwiches.

Candy Corn Crunch

15 ounces mini pretzels

12 ounces cereal (your favorite, I prefer Chex)

16 ounces roasted nuts (pecans, almonds, cashews or any combination)

10 ounces raisins

2 11-ounce bags white chocolate chips

1 22-ounce bag candy corn

In a very large bowl, combine the pretzels, cereal, nuts, raisins and chocolate chips. Microwave the mixture for 2-3 minutes until the chocolate has starts to melt. Add the candy corn and stir to fully combine. Spread the mixture on to parchment-lined cookie sheets and refrigerate to harden. Break into bite-size pieces and serve.

Note: This recipe makes a large amount but keeps well in the freezer. Serve at room temperature.

Prepare as much of the food as you can ahead of time. Put together a playlist of scary music to match the theme of your party. Offer a signature cocktail to match the theme of your party and also offer an alcohol-free version. Set up self-serve food and drink stations so you can enjoy the party as much as your guests. Always be a responsible host by offering plenty of food and alcohol-free beverages.

Tim Laird – America’s C.E.O. (Chief Entertaining Officer) – is an authority on wines and spirits with more than 20 years experience in the hospitality industry. A connoisseur of fine wines, spirits and champagnes, Tim is also a gourmet chef and a master at entertaining and execution. He makes hundreds of appearances a year on radio and television programs and has appeared on The Today Show, The CBS Early Show, Fox & Friends, The Tonight Show; ABC World News Now and the CNN, FOX News and CNBC networks. Tim also hosts three weekly television shows in his home state of Kentucky - Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs and Secrets of Louisville Chefs Live and Secrets of Resort Chefs. He is a featured columnist for Louisville’s Food & Dining Magazine author of the book, That’s Entertaining! with Tim Laird, America’s C.E.O. – Chief Entertaining Officer and the recently released, That’s Entertaining! Cocktails and Appetizers.

In his current role as Chief Entertaining Officer of Brown-Forman, a major producer of fine wines and spirits in Louisville, Kentucky, Tim enjoys teaching audiences around the world how to make entertaining fun and easy, and how to make delicious cocktails. In the past, he also worked for Korbel Champagne, E&J Gallo and Stroh’s Brewery.

Tim is an active volunteer in Louisville serving as Board Member for Winston Industries, an honorary board member for the Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky and on the Advisory Board for APRON, Inc.