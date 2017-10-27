× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs. Oklahoma City

*The Thunder come in for the second game of a back-to-back after playing Friday night in Minnesota.

* The Thunder and the Bulls have split their last 10 meetings played in Chicago, with Oklahoma City coming away with the 109-94 victory last season.

* Chicago pulled down 62 rebounds in its win over Atlanta on Thursday, with three different players (Lauri Markkanen, Justin Holiday and David Nwaba) having 10+ boards. Entering this weekend, that was the second-most boards any team has had in a game this season (Por, 63 vs NO, October 24).

* The Bulls have scored 95 or fewer points in each of their last six home games versus Western Conference opponents (1-5), including an 87-77 loss to the Spurs on October 21.

* Lauri Markkanen has had at least 13 points and eight rebounds in each of his first four career games. This is the longest such streak by any Bulls’ rookie from the start of his career since at least the 1985-86 season.