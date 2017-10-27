× Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday vs. Nashville

* The Predators lost, 3-2, in a shootout with the Flames at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night, dropping their second straight tilt for the second time of the year. Nashville scored twice in the first period against the Flames – the same number of first-period goals it had in its first eight games combined.

* Chicago was doubled up, 4-2, in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, falling to 1-2-1 in its last four tilts overall. The Blackhawks have scored just five goals in their last three games at United Center (had 15 in first two games of the year).

* Chicago beat Nashville, 2-1, at United Center in these clubs’ first meeting of the year on October 14. Dating to October 15 last season, the Blackhawks have won five straight regular-season games vs. the Preds by a combined score of 20-11.

* Filip Forsberg lit the lamp for the second straight game on Tuesday night, giving him seven markers on the year – the most of any Predator through the team’s first nine games in any season all-time. Including last year’s playoffs, Forsberg has seven points (3g, 4a) during his current six-game scoring streak vs. Chicago.

* Patrick Kane had a goal Tuesday night, lighting the lamp for the third straight game, and earning a point in his sixth consecutive skate overall. The last time Kane had a longer goal-scoring streak was November 2-15, 2015 when he had a marker in a career-long seven straight games.

* Nashville has potted 10 power-play goals in 2017-18 – most of any team in the Western Conference. The Preds’ have converted 26.3 percent of their chances with the man-advantage this year (second best in the West).