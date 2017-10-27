Around Town at Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more than 100 years and four generations, Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm in Lockport, IL has been the place where memories are created. Not just by the Siegel family, but thousands across the region. Frank and Gertrude Siegel moved to this farm in 1909 to raise their family of seven children, who would establish the legacy of Siegel farming. Today, it is still a working farm run by Paul Siegel, third generation. As times changed and demand for the farm as a destination for family fun, corporate events, weddings and benefits grew, The Siegel’s swapped livestock for Pumpkin Fest - kid-friendly attractions, their famous extra sweet sweet corn, Grandpa’s secret recipe kettle corn – Statesville Haunted Prison, voted one of the scariest haunted houses in the country, a nationally-recognized corn maze and, now, one of the most desired wedding locations in Illinois.

