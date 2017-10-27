Friday Forecaster: Neve Kelly, 3rd grade, Old St. Mary`s School
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s forecast
-
Fall arrives in Chicago with 3rd day of record-breaking heat
-
Air Force forecaster found clear skies for shuttle launches and special ops
-
Hurricane Irma one of the most powerful ever in Atlantic
-
-
What Hurricane Harvey looks like from space
-
WGN weatherman’s advice to Friday Forecaster with good hair: Enjoy it while you can!
-
Arrieta to miss 1-2 starts with hamstring strain