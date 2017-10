× 2 men fatally shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — Two males were killed in a shooting in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The victims were found dead with gunshot wounds at around 10 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of W. Augusta.

The identities of the two victims are unknown at this time.

No one is in custody.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.