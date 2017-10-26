Two-thirds of popular baby food products test positive for arsenic, other toxins

INDIANAPOLIS — According to a report released this week, two-thirds of baby food products in the United States test positive for arsenic and other toxins.

The study was conducted over a period of five months by the Clean Label Project and included samples from 500 infant formulas and baby food products from 60 brands, according to WXIN.

According to the Clean Label Project, the products were screened for 130 toxins including heavy metals, BPA, pesticides and other contaminants.

Researchers found arsenic in 65% of baby food products; cadmium in 58 percent of the products; and lead in 36 percent of the products.

Nearly 80 percent of infant formulas tested positive for arsenic, and 60 percent of products claiming to be BPA free tested positive for BPA.

Popular baby brands like Healthy Times, Organix, Gerber, Earth’s Best, and Parent’s Choice made the list for five worst offenders.

You can find a complete list of the products the Clean Label Project tested and graded on its website here.