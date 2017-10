ST CHARLES, Ill. — Police in St Charles are searching for an armed burglary suspect.

Police are investigating the robbery and shooting at a home in the 3600 block of Grandview Ct.

#StCharlesIL Police investigating residential burglary in the 3600 block of Grandview Ct. Report of one victim with a gunshot wound 1/2 — City of St. Charles (@cityofStCharles) October 26, 2017

2/2 Info on student pick up from St. Charles North, Wildrose & Ferson Creek schools at https://t.co/5grlS1G6t9 — City of St. Charles (@cityofStCharles) October 26, 2017

There are reports that one person was shot.

St Charles North High School was place on soft lockdown for a time this afternoon. The lockdown was lifted around 4:30 p.m.

St. Charles School District has been given all clear. Delayed buses are leaving and the lock down at St. Charles North HS is lifted. — School District 303 (@StCharlesD303) October 26, 2017

