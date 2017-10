Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO –A man was shot and killed Thursday morning on Chicago’s West Side.

Police say the 46-year-old man had just parked his car in the 2500 block of N Lockwood around 10:30 a.m. when a suspect approached him.

The man was shot twice, once in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say at this point the motive is unknown.