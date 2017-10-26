Lunchbreak: Nick’s beer nuggets

Nick Sarillo

Nick’s Pizza and Pub

2434 W. Montrose Avenue

Chicago

(773) 866-5550

www.nickspizzapub.com

For more information about Nick’s University:

www.nicksuniversity.com/

Nick’s Beer Nuggets

Dough

Ingredients

1 and 1/2 cups of warm water

1 Tablespoon of active dry yeast

2 Tablespoons of sugar

1/4 cup of olive oil

2 teaspoons of coarse salt

4 cups of all-purpose flour

Directions:

Pour 1 and 1/2 cups warm water into a large bowl; sprinkle with yeast and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes; whisk sugar, oil, and salt into yeast mixture; add flour and stir until a sticky dough forms; transfer dough to an oiled bowl and brush top of dough with oil; cover bowl with plastic wrap and set aside in a warm, draft-free place until dough has doubled in bulk, about 1 hour; place dough onto a lightly floured work surface and gently knead 1 or 2 times before using.

Nuggets

Ingredients:

10 oz. of Nick’s Beer Nugget Dough (the amount you prepared in the previous step)

3 cups of canola oil

3.5 Tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 Tablespoon of garlic salt

1 Tablespoon of grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup of melted butter

Directions:

Place dough onto work surface; using rolling pin, roll dough into a 1/2 inch thickness; cut rolled dough into 1″x 1″ squares or “nuggets”; pour 3 cups of canola oil into deep frying pan, keep on medium to high flame; place all nuggets into the pan with oil, cover with a splatter screen; periodically flip the nuggets to ensure an even cook; look for a golden-brown hue consistently around the nugget; drain oil and toss all nuggets in a mixing bowl; drizzle melted butter over the nuggets and toss until evenly coated; sprinkle a mix of garlic salt and grated Parmesan cheese over the nuggets and toss until evenly coated; serve with a side of dipping sauce.

Nick’s Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

1/3 cup butter

1 clove of crushed garlic

1/4 Tablespoon of dried basil

2 teaspoons of dried oregano

Directions:

In a small saucepan melt butter, add garlic and stir until melted into sauce; add dried oregano and dried basil and stir until heated through.