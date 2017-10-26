Lunchbreak: Nick’s beer nuggets

Nick Sarillo
Nick’s Pizza and Pub
2434 W. Montrose Avenue
Chicago
(773) 866-5550
www.nickspizzapub.com
For more information about Nick’s University:
Nick’s Beer Nuggets
Dough
Ingredients
1 and 1/2 cups of warm water
1 Tablespoon of active dry yeast
2 Tablespoons of sugar
1/4 cup of olive oil
2 teaspoons of coarse salt
4 cups of all-purpose flour
Directions:
Pour 1 and 1/2 cups warm water into a large bowl; sprinkle with yeast and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes; whisk sugar, oil, and salt into yeast mixture; add flour and stir until a sticky dough forms; transfer dough to an oiled bowl and brush top of dough with oil; cover bowl with plastic wrap and set aside in a warm, draft-free place until dough has doubled in bulk, about 1 hour; place dough onto a lightly floured work surface and gently knead 1 or 2 times before using.
Nuggets
Ingredients:
10 oz. of Nick’s Beer Nugget Dough (the amount you prepared in the previous step)
3 cups of canola oil
3.5 Tablespoons of all-purpose flour
1 Tablespoon of garlic salt
1 Tablespoon of grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup of melted butter
Directions:
Place dough onto work surface; using rolling pin, roll dough into a 1/2 inch thickness; cut rolled dough into 1″x 1″ squares or “nuggets”; pour 3 cups of canola oil into deep frying pan, keep on medium to high flame; place all nuggets into the pan with oil, cover with a splatter screen; periodically flip the nuggets to ensure an even cook; look for a golden-brown hue consistently around the nugget; drain oil and toss all nuggets in a mixing bowl; drizzle melted butter over the nuggets and toss until evenly coated; sprinkle a mix of garlic salt and grated Parmesan cheese over the nuggets and toss until evenly coated; serve with a side of dipping sauce.
Nick’s Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce
Ingredients:
1/3 cup butter
1 clove of crushed garlic
1/4 Tablespoon of dried basil
2 teaspoons of dried oregano
Directions:
In a small saucepan melt butter, add garlic and stir until melted into sauce; add dried oregano and dried basil and stir until heated through.