× Heavy frost south of Chicago into northwest Indiana…scattered light to moderate frost elsewhere this Thursday morning

Coldest air settled south of Chicago into northwest Indiana this Thursday creating widespread heavy frost in that portion of the Chicago area. Over Chicago to the west and north scattered clouds trapped a little warmth and frost was more scattered and on the light to moderate side where observed. Coldest reported airport temperatures were 31-degrees at Valparaiso and 32-degrees at Rensselaer and Michigan City in Indiana and Kankakee in Illinois. In Chicago the official observing site at O’Hare registered a low of 36-degrees and Midway hit a low of 39-degrees.

Below is a listing of lowest airport temperatures this Thursday morning as of 7AM CDT…

Valparaiso, IN…31

Rensselaer, IN…32

Michigan City, IN…32

Kankakee…32

Lansing…33

Rochelle…34

Waukegan…34

Pontiac…34

Palwaukee/Wheeling…35

Romeoville…35

Joliet…35

Aurora/Sugar Grove…35

DuPage/West Chicago…35

Morris…36

O’Hare…36

Peru/Ottawa…37

Rockford…37

DeKalb…37

Midway…39