From WGN’s archive: JFK Visited Chicago 55 Years Ago

CHICAGO -- On Oct. 19, 1962, President John F. Kennedy arrived in Chicago as a part of a congressional campaign trip.

Cheers erupted as he made his way down the stairs of Air Force One. Reaching the bottom of the stairs, Kennedy was greeted by Mayor Richard J. Daley and other members of Chicago’s Democratic Party.

After passing some protesters carrying signs, Kennedy rode down the streets of downtown Chicago atop an open car while waving to a sea of people lining the streets, eager to see the president.

That evening, Kennedy attended a dinner for the Democratic Party of Cook County held at McCormick Place's Arie Crown Theater where he encouraged the audience to elect Senatorial candidate Sidney Yates. Kennedy ended his trip with a hand shake with Daley before boarding Air Force One.

