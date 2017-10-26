× Does a baseball fly farther in hot weather or cool weather?

Dear Tom,

When a baseball is hit by a ball player, does the ball travel farther in

hot weather or in cool weather?

Allen Dickerson

Dear Allen,

Actually, four factors affect the distance a baseball will travel: wind,

humidity, temperature and air pressure. Wind blowing toward (as opposed

to with) a baseball slows its forward motion and causes it to fall

sooner. Air with a higher humidity (actually, a higher dewpoint) is

slightly less dense than drier air and so the higher the humidity, the

farther a ball will travel. And in answer to your question, the density

of air decreases with increasing temperature. Therefore, the higher the

temperature, the farther a baseball will travel. Finally, air pressure

is also a factor. Lower air pressure (as, for example, at higher

elevations) means air is less dense and will result in longer baseball

flight distances.