Cubs shake up more of the coaching staff for 2018

CHICAGO – Finally the Cubs got around to making the news about their pitching coach official on Thursday.

But the also announced other moves that shake up Joe Maddon’s coaching staff for 2018.

Along with making it official that pitching coach Chris Bosio’s contract wouldn’t be renewed, the team also announced the hiring of Chili Davis as hitting coach and Brian Butterfield as third-base coach.

Davis, a player in the majors for 19 years, takes the place of John Mallee. He was with the Cubs in that position since 2015.

Butterfield takes the place of Gary Jones, who was in that position with the Cubs since 2014.

Along with those two moves, the Cubs also named Andy Haines as assistant hitting coach. He takes the place of Eric Hinske, who recently took the primary hitting coach position with the Angels.