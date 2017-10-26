Cubs coaching changes and Bears-Saints highlighted Ben Finfer’s discussion on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Leave it to the Cubs to make noise even when they're not in the World Series. That's probably why Theo Epstein, Joe Maddon, and the team pulled off the moves they did on Thursday.

Gone along with pitching coach Chris Bosio is hitting coach John Mallee along with third-base coach Gary Jones in a shake-up with Maddon's staff after the elimination in the NLCS at the hands of the Ddogers.

Meanwhile the Bears are hoping to keep a similar script that they had in a win over Carolina last Sunday when they travel to face the Saints.

Ben Finfer of ESPN Radio 1000 discussed both team on Sports Feed Thursday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Watch his segments in the video above or below.