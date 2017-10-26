× Bulls Game Notes For Thursday vs. Atlanta

* The Hawks have won seven of their eight games against the Bulls dating back to the start of the 2015-16 season, scoring at least 100 points in each contest.

* The Hawks, playing their fifth consecutive game on the road, have lost three straight contests after opening the season with a victory at Dallas.

* The Bulls have lost all three of their contests and will be looking to avoid their first 0-4 start since the 2007-08 season.

* Atlanta will be without its leading scorer, Dennis Schroder on Thursday. Schroder (ankle), averaging 23.3 points per game this season, also missed the Hawks’ 104-93 loss at Miami on Monday.

* Lauri Markkanen ranks second among all rookies with a 16.3 point-per-game average and leads all first-year players with 10 three-pointers made.

* Hawks rookie John Collins has recorded back-to-back doubles off the bench. His two double-doubles as a reserve are tied for the most in the league so far this season.