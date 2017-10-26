× Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison will be apart of the Indy 500 again

INDIANAPOLIS – Over the past decade, as the franchise has risen back to prominence in the National Hockey League, Jim Cornelison has engrained himself into gameday traditions of Blackhawks hockey.

His rendition rekindled the Chicago Stadium tradition of cheering during the National Anthem, introducing it to a new generation of fans interested in the Blackhawks as the team entered a new era.

Now it appears that Cornelison is becoming apart of another major sporting event about three hours south of Chicago.

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that the Blackhawks’ anthem singer will once again perform “Back Home Again in Indiana” before the running of the 102nd Indianapolis 500 on May 27, 2018.

It will be the second time that Cornelison will sing the song during the pre-race ceremonies for the traditional open wheel showcase on Memorial Day weekend. The song was made famous by actor Jim Nabors, who outside of a few absences due to health issues, was the “Back Home Again in Indiana” singer from 1972-2014.

Cornelison has a connection to the state, having earned his master’s degree in music from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1992.