22-year-old man killed during underground sewer work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREAMWOOD, Ill. -- As a family grieves today, federal investigators are trying to figure out just went wrong lead to the death of 22-year-old Brett Morrow.

Morrow was working for a private contractor lining sanitary sewer below ground in Streamwood when he somehow became trapped Wednesday night about 6 p.m.

Morrow was able to contact his coworkers at first but then that stopped by the time first responders arrived a little after 6:15 p.m.

Morrow was working on a 24 inch diameter sewer pipe relining it with fiberglass when he became trapped.

Firefighters had to saw away the fiberglass that had hardened.

The rescue-turned-recovery effort lasted four hours.

Today federal investigators from OSHA were on the scene gathering evidence.

Morrow lived in Gurnee.

The OSHA investigation could take up to six months.