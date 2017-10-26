× 2 Chicago officers seriously injured after crashing into construction site

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers are in critical condition after crashing into a construction barrier on the city’s South Side.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday at a construction site at 83rd and Woodlawn.

The police SUV crashed into a large hole in the construction zone, trapping both officers.

The Chicago Fire Department had to extricate them, and they were rushed to Christ Hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time how exactly the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.