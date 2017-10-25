× Woman shot at, robbed by men wearing masks, police say

CHICAGO – A woman was shot at and robbed at gunpoint by men wearing masks, police said.

Police said the woman was robbed just west of South Ashland on West Adams Street near a Bank of America. One of the offenders was wearing a surgical mask and the other was wearing a skeleton mask.

Police issued an alert Tuesday about men in surgical masks robbing people on the Near West Side.

Police said the suspects shot at the woman and fled in a beige vehicle.