Why do some tropical cyclones form off of Africa?

— Kirk Light Jr., Hanover Park

Tropical cyclones that develop off the west coast of Africa are known as Cape Verde hurricanes. They develop from weather disturbances known as “easterly waves” that move west across Africa, entering the Atlantic near the Cape Verde Islands off the coasts of Senegal and Mauritania. Clusters of thunderstorms travel across the tropical Atlantic, gradually gaining strength and developing circulation as they absorb energy from the warm ocean. On average, two Cape Verde storms form each season, usually in August and September. Some notable Cape Verde hurricanes include the 1900 Galveston Hurricane, Donna (1960), Hugo (1989) and Andrew (1992). This season hurricanes Irma, Jose and Lee were all Cape Verde storms.