× Walgreens stocking Narcan nasal spray in all pharmacies nationwide

CHICAGO – As part of their plan to combat drug abuse, Walgreens will now be stocking Narcan in all their pharmacies across the country.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of opioids including prescription painkillers and heroin.

“By stocking Narcan in all our pharmacies, we are making it easier for families and caregivers to help their loved ones by having it on hand in case it is needed,” Rick Gates, Walgreens group vice president of pharmacy, said in a press release.

Narcan will be available at all of its roughly 8,000 locations across the United States.