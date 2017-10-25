Veterinarian opens animal hospital one year after almost losing her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMONT, Ill. -- A local veterinarian who always dreamed of having her own animal hospital finally opened her doors, after almost losing her life in Africa last year.

To see Dr. Jessica Torok at work, you'd never guess how much adversity she overcame to get to where she is now. Just a month before breaking ground, Urban Veterinary Associates in Westmont, Dr. Torok traveled to Tanzania to help vaccinate animals in a rabies infested region. Six days into her trip, she suffered a brain aneurysm and was rushed to a local hospital.

Days later, she had to be airlifted to Kenya for brain surgery. While the surgery was successful, she suffered a stroke that left half her body temporarily paralyzed. It was a full month before she made it back home to the states.

Through it all, Dr. Torok never lost her determination to open her animal hospital. Through months of intensive physical therapy and sheer tenacity, she regained full mobility and dexterity on her left side.

This June she opened her animal hospital and saw her dream come true.

Urban Veterinary Associates

35 North Cass Ave.

Westmont, IL 60559.

630-541-8088

www.urbanpetvet.net