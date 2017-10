× United Airlines retiring Boeing 747

CHICAGO — United Airlines’ Boeing 747 plane, which has been carrying passengers since 1970, is going to be retired.

The “Queen of the Skies” visited O’Hare Airport Wednesday as part of its farewell tour.

The Boeing 747 will make its final trip on Nov. 7 from San Francisco to Hawaii.

United has been introducing more fuel-efficient, cost-effective and reliable aircraft in recent years.