× Temperatures dropped into the middle 30s this morning – probably some scattered light frost

Temperatures across the Chicago area dropped into the middle 30s this Wednesday morning before clouds moved in and readings leveled-off. At area airport stations, lowest temperatures were 34-degrees at Rochelle, Kankakee and Lewis Airport in Romeoville with 35-degree readings at several other locations. Chicago’s official low at O’Hare was 38-degrees. There was probably some scattered light, short-duration frost in low-lying, frost-prone spots, but an area-wide frost will probably have to wait until at least tomorrow (Thursday) morning (Frost Advisory in effect) or perhaps this coming weekend when even colder air is forecast to hit the Midwest and western Great Lakes.

Here is a list of local-area airport low temps this Wednesday morning…

Rochelle…34

Romeoville…34

Kankakee…34

Morris…35

DeKalb…35

Pontiac…35

Lansing…35

Rockford…35

Aurora…35

Peru-Ottawa…35

DuPage…36

Joliet…37

Waukegan…37

Midway..38

O’Hare…38

Palwaukee/Wheeling…38