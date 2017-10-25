Smiling shelter dog goes viral and gets a forever home

WALLER, Texas — Cheech the smiling shelter dog went viral when the City of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue in Texas shared his photo on Facebook last Friday.

Applications came flooding in as thousands of people shared Cheech’s picture. One person even called law enforcement to see if the cheesin’ pooch was still available.

Until volunteers found his perfect forever home, Cheech was in good hands at the shelter, and he had plenty of opportunities to share his pearly whites.

Cheech found his forever home with Carrie whose German Shepard passed away on Friday. Carrie’s other dog Dusty had been grieving his friend’s loss, but now Dusty has new friend who’s sure to bring a smile to his face!

Not to mention, Smiling Cheech went home with a pretty cool meme.