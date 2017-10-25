× No luck in Las Vegas for the Blackhawks, who lose their first game to the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS – Many National Hockey League teams that have found their way to Nevada for the first time this regular season weren’t probably thinking they’d need too much luck to find success in “Sin City” this fall and winter.

The first year of expansion teams can be especially brutal in the NHL, with the more experienced teams taking advantage of the clubs still trying to get footing in the league. Since the league’s modern expansion in 1991, the Blackhawks sure have, posted a 6-2-1 record in their first game against a brand new team in the NHL.

But the Golden Knights were about to deal Joel Quenneville’s team a bad hand, just as they’ve done to nearly every opponent in a surprise start to their inaugural season.

Not even a quick shorthanded goal could spark a good run for the visitors, who were equalled then overtaken by the hosts who overwhelmed them for most of a 4-2 win Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. The normal large group of Blackhawks rooters walked away from this particular game in Las Vegas realizing what many have so far in the NHL – that the advantage is with the house, or at least the team that plays in this set just off the strip behind the Monte Carlo casino.

After John Hayden’s shorthanded goal gave the Blackhawks the lead just 3:33 into the contest, the Golden Knights started to take control. William Karlsson managed to make something of the power play 26 second later with a score to even the game at one. Tomas Nosek got another just under two minutes later to give Vegas the lead for the first time and they added to it with another goal in the second.

Jonathan Marchessault’s score in the third period made it 4-1 and even with Patrick Kane’s fifth goal of the year later in the third period, the Blackhawks couldn’t Oscar Dansk – a third-string goalie forced into action due to injury – again in a two goal loss.

The loss drops the Blackhawks to 5-3-2 on the year while the surprising Golden Knights go to 7-1, leaving Las Vegas empty handed on the first of many trips to this new hockey destination.