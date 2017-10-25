Lunchbreak: Coddled egg

Chef Carrie Nahabedian

NAHA

500 N. Clark Street

Chicago

(312) 321-6242

naha-chicago.com

Brindille

534 N. Clark St.

Chicago

Coddled Organic Farm Egg, La Quercia Organic Prosciutto, Capriole Farm Goat Cheese and Swiss Chard with Burton’s Maplewood Farm Maple Syrup Lacquered Slab Bacon and Luxury Pumpkin, Heritage Style White Corn Polenta, Tender Leaf Arugula, Pea Shoots and Shaved French Breakfast Radishes

For 8 people

Ingredients:

1 cup white corn meal

5 cups water, milk, stock or cream

4 oz. soft butter, half for polenta, half for buttering the ramekins

1/2 lb. soft goat cheese

salt, cracked black pepper

8 whole farm eggs, ramekins

1 bunch Swiss chard

1/2 lb. La Quercia Prosciutto, sliced thin

8 pieces French breakfast radish, shaved thin

1 lb. arugula

1/4 lb. pea shoots

1 lb. slab bacon

1 lb. pumpkin, peeled, roasted

4 oz. maple syrup

extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar

Directions:

This is a great “breakfast for dinner” dish! It can be substituted with anything you like based on availability and preference. Be guided by your imagination and season!

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees. Bring the liquid to a simmer and just before it boils, add the cornmeal. Bring to a boil, simmer, and season with salt and pepper. Add half of the butter and pour the cornmeal into a buttered casserole dish. Bake for 30 minutes with buttered parchment paper on top. It will become like a fluffy corn soufflé. Making polenta like this requires a 5-1 ratio for this preparation. You want it very very creamy and soft.

But, if you want to do it on the stovetop…do a 4-1 ratio …follow the same preparation and cook slowly over medium low heat until rich and creamy…. Stir..stir and stir! This dish requires a good amount of energy and love….

When finished add 1/2 of the butter and season with salt and pepper. Make sure you use a heavy wooden spoon or a wooden spoon with a blade flat end so you can reach all corners of the pot. Cook over medium heat for about 20 minutes. If necessary, you can make the polenta richer and add more butter. Taste again and adjust seasoning. Keep warm with a buttered piece of wax paper on top.

Take a nice 1# piece of slab bacon, score the top, and place in an ovenproof casserole or baking pan. Season with salt, sugar and cracked black pepper, sprigs of Thyme and a then drizzle generously with maple syrup. Chill overnight in the refrigerator to infuse the flavor. Cook slowly in a 300-degree oven for approx. 1 hour until the bacon is crisp and golden lacquered.

In a sauté pan, add a touch of extra virgin olive oil and wilt the Swiss chard, Season lightly. Set aside.

Prepare the pumpkin, sliced, roasted in a 350 degree oven with a touch of grated Nutmeg, drizzled with some of the lacquered bacon juice until tender – about 30 minutes. Peel once out of oven and cooled.

For the eggs…

Butter the ramekin you will be cooking the egg in. If you have nice egg dishes, you can serve the egg in the dish and adjust the presentation with everything else.

Line the buttered egg ramekin with a slice of prosciutto, the wilted Swiss Chard, a small piece of goat cheese and then crack the egg on top. Season lightly with salt and cracked black pepper. Bake in a water bath in a 350 degree oven until the egg is soft-cooked, “coddled”, this will take approx. 6 minutes. Water bath = put filled ramekins in a larger baking dish, fill baking dish half way with water, place carefully in oven.

While the eggs are cooking, make a nice simple salad of shaved Radishes, Arugula and Pea Shoots that you bought hopefully from a local farmer! Season with a drizzle of EVOO and a splash of sherry wine vinegar.

Place a spoon of the polenta on the plate, add the nice slab of lacquered bacon and pumpkin, spoon the egg carefully from the ramekin and top with the delicious and crisp salad.