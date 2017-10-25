Lawsuits filed, former students and teacher speak about sex abuse allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two lawsuits just filed accuse a popular former Evanston Township High School teacher of inappropriate sexual conduct with students decades ago.

The lawsuits accuse the former teacher of sexually abusing boys while he ran the theater program. In court filings, they say it included grabbing their genitals, a shirtless massage and taking students to New York to see hardcore gay pornographic films.

That conduct is alleged to have happened in the late 70`s or early 80`s.

WGN Investigates spoke with half a dozen other former students who say they witnessed it - or it happened to them - as recently as the early 90`s

They began to speak out earlier this month when one took to social media to say he had been silent for too long.

Evanston police say nearly 50 people have contacted the department recently to share what they know. Police report many of the callers say they witnessed inappropriate sexual conduct. Roughly 10 say they were victims of it.

Now, for the first time on TV, the retired teacher responds.

In an interview with WGN Investigates shortly after the first allegations were made, he denied doing anything wrong.

The full report airs tonight on WGN News at 9.