Judge lifts restraining order against Palatine District 15 strike

PALATINE, Ill. — Support staff at Palatine school District 15 will rejoin other members on the picket line.

A judge lifted a restraining order Tuesday that prevented nurses and special needs aides striking.

450 nurses, secretaries, aides and other support staffers walked off the job October 15.

They want raises of 2 and a half percent per year, on salaries as low as $11.30 an hour.

Classes are continuing.

The next talks are scheduled for Sunday.