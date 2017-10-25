Judge lifts restraining order against Palatine District 15 strike
PALATINE, Ill. — Support staff at Palatine school District 15 will rejoin other members on the picket line.
A judge lifted a restraining order Tuesday that prevented nurses and special needs aides striking.
450 nurses, secretaries, aides and other support staffers walked off the job October 15.
They want raises of 2 and a half percent per year, on salaries as low as $11.30 an hour.
Classes are continuing.
The next talks are scheduled for Sunday.
