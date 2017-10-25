× Journalist is no-show at Van Dyke hearing

CHICAGO — For the second week in a row a journalist subpoenaed in the trial of a Chicago police officer does not appear in court.

Jamie Kalven first broke the story about the shooting of Laquan McDonald by officer Jason Van Dyke.

Defense attorneys claim Jamie Kalven obtained leaked documents.

They would also like to know more about his sources and his access to FBI interviews with eyewitnesses.

Kalven did not appear at a hearing last week and only his attorney showed up at today’s hearing.

The judge has said that Kalven is protected by ‘journalist privilege.’

The hearing was continued to December 6th.