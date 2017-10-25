× Frost Advisory Thursday morning in the areas away from the city of Chicago

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Frost Advisory from 4AM CDT to 8AM CDT Thursday morning covering the areas away from the City of Chicago (blue-shaded counties on the headlined map). Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower and middle 30s creating a widespread frost, killing sensitive uncovered plants. A Frost Advisory also extends into northwest Indiana as well as north into southeastern Wisconsin and south into east-central Illinois.

Actually this Wednesday morning there could be scattered light frost over our area generally away from the city, as temperatures had fallen into the middle 30s at several locations as of 4AM CDT. However clouds spreading south out of Wisconsin are expected to inhibit a much further drop-off of temperatures.

Below is a map depicting latest temperatures across the Chicago metro area…