CHICAGO — The White Sox continue to get little to no recognition from the national media for winning the 2005 World Series. In this case, it’s for how dominant they were in winning it.

ESPN tweeted: “The Dodgers are 7-1 this postseason. The 1998 Yankees are the only team in the Wild Card Era to win the World Series with 2 losses or fewer.”

Of course, the Sox did that — swept Boston and the Astros, and beat the Angels in 5.

ESPN deleted the tweet and apologized, but they’re repeat offenders.

We were mistaken. Our apologies. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2017

You remember, of course, last year in a story about Chicago sports championships, they just forgot completely about 2005…