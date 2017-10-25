Energetic cool push—the week’s 2nd—to extinguish Thursday’s breezy warm-up by Friday; this weekend is to average 25-degrees colder than last—and could include a few snowflakes; Upper Midwest bracing for near blizzard conditions
-
Rain throughout Sunday, temp drop Tuesday
-
Gloomy, rainy days ahead
-
Cooler weather settles in for a stretch
-
Cloudy, cooler temps, windy
-
Showers into Wednesday, cooler temps
-
-
Sunny skies, temps warming up
-
Warmer temps, gusty winds, chance of sprinkles
-
Breezy, mild conditions, clear skies
-
Heavy rains, chance of severe storms
-
Cloudy, heavy rain, chance of severe storms
-
-
Cloudy skies, warmer temps later in week
-
Breezy, mostly sunny, rain later in week
-
Warm temps, chance of rain Tuesday