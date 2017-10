STREAMWOOD, Ill. – Rescue crews are on the stream in Streamwood attempting to rescue a man who is reportedly trapped underground.

Emergency workers are working near the 500 block of S. Park Blvd in Streamwood.

Breaking: man trapped below ground Streamwood. Rescue effort with many 1st responders on the scene #WGNNEWS pic.twitter.com/HSb31f0wrI — Patrick Elwood (@patrickelwood) October 26, 2017

It is unclear how the man became trapped.

The identity and the condition of the man is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.