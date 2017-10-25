Brother of Vegas gunman arrested for child porn: report

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The brother of the shooter in Las Vegas massacre has been arrested for child pornography, TMZ reports.

Bruce Paddock, the brother of Stephen Paddock, was taken into custody at an assisted living home in North Hollywood Wednesday.

Police tell TMZ they found child porn images on Bruce’s computer.

TMZ sources also say that the investigation into Bruce began before the shooting at the Vegas music festival happened earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.