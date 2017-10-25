× Attorneys for suspect in U of I scholar’s murder seek more time to prepare defense

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Attorneys for a man accused of abducting and killing a University of Illinois scholar from China are asking for more time to prepare his defense.

Former graduate student Brendt Christensen is charged in the June kidnapping and death of Yingying Zhang.

A February trial is scheduled.

Christensen’s public defenders asked Tuesday for a trial delay so they can prepare a thorough defense. The attorneys noted the average time between indictment and trial in federal death penalty prosecutions is 28 months. The government said in September it was considering the death penalty. That was before Christensen was indicted on charges of kidnapping and making false statements to federal investigators.

Judge Colin Bruce gave prosecutors until Nov. 3 to respond to the defense request.