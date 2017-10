Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting his students outdoors and out of their comfort zone is part of the curriculum. This month’s Teacher of the Month honoree takes gym class to a new level. It’s adventure P.E. and it’s a confidence builder.

Orlando Gonzalez teaches physical education at southwest suburban Bolingbrook High School where he offers his students a break from the traditional.

From weight lifting to fishing to archery, it’s a path the students can pick if they are up for a little adventure.