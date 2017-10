Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Two schools were on lockdown after a 19-year-old was shot in the head in the city’s South Side.

Shots were fired around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday near 52nd and Cottage Grove in what appeared to be a drive-by.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The lockdowns were lifted Wednesday afternoon.

Police are still searching for the shooter and the vehicle used during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.