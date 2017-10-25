× 1 killed, 1 injured after attempted robbery turns into shootout in Englewood

CHICAGO — An attempted robbery ended with a deadly shooting in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Three men were standing behind a building near 71st and Laflin Tuesday night, when they were approached by two other men who attempted to rob them.

Shots were fired between the groups and two men were struck by bullets.

One of the men, who tried to rob the others, was killed.

Another man was hit in the leg and his condition has stabilized.