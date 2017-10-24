Woman struck, killed by coworker’s car at suburban Amazon center

MONEE, Ill. — A suburban woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center Monday night.

According to the Chicago Tribune, 50-year-old Carla Arnold was reporting to work at the Monee center around 6:30 p.m. She was walking toward the entrance when she was struck by the car. Officials tell the Tribune the driver was also reporting to work and was looking for a place to park.

Neither the driver nor Arnold saw each other and the driver was not speeding.

Arnold was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating but believe the incident is a “tragic accident.”