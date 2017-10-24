Taco Bell testing ‘Kit-Kat Chocoladilla’ on select menus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In its latest food mashup, Taco Bell is throwing Kit-Kats in a tortilla to make the "Chocoladilla." The best part? It's only $1.

The Chocoladilla joins a family of Taco Bell food mashups including the Doritos Locos Taco, Cheetos Quesadilla, and the Naked Chicken Chalupa.

"Taco Bell, once again proving that they are just throwing anything together and daring people to eat it," WGN's Marcus Leshock said.

If you get dared to try the Chocoladilla, Taco Bell is reportedly serving the dessert in several Wisconsin locations. They even offer a Twix option in some places if that's more your style.