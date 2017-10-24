Suburban mayor proposes tobacco ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. -- There's a new proposal to ban tobacco sales in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

The American Cancer Society and health care professionals would love you to quit smoking. But some residents are telling politicians, especially Mayor Craig Johnson, to back off.

Resident Matthew Emery understands that the mayor wants to help people get healthy but he doesn’t think it will work.

“It might get a few people to quit smoking but most people will just go somewhere else,” he says. “He’s going to lose a lot of money.”

Jim Patel has owned a 7-Eleven in Elk Grove for 30 years. He says he’s already lost about one hundred customers when Cook County raised cigarette taxes $30 a carton. The tax cost him $300,000 in profits. Now he’s afraid, if this ban passes, he’ll lose his business.

The city council will take up the measure at it’s December 13th meeting.

