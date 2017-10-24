Snow possible in Chicago-area Wednesday? Technically, yes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Our wet and windy conditions will come to an end Tuesday night and we’ll break up the clouds as well.

Temperatures across the Chicago area are expected to dip into the low to mid-30s and that could play a part what kind of precipitation we may see Wednesday morning.

As a quick moving upper level wave follows the northwest flow aloft into the western Great Lakes it will bring a chance for spotty showers Wednesday morning. Most of region will remain dry and those areas that do see rain won’t see much.

Should the rain arrive earlier Wednesday morning, when temperatures are closer to freezing, there is a slight chance we could see a rain/snow mix. No snow accumulation is expected.