Semi crash, debris closes SB 1-55 ramp to SB Dan Ryan

CHICAGO -- The southbound I-55 ramp to southbound Dan Ryan is closed after a semi crash.

The accident happened around 3:14 a.m. Tuesday when a semi crashed into a barrier on northbound I-94 at 29th.

The impact of the crash into the barrier caused chunks of concrete to fall down onto the Dan Ryan Expressway below.

State police closed southbound I-55 ramp to southbound Dan Ryan due to the debris on the roadway.

The driver of the semi truck is OK.

SB I-55 ramp to SB Dan Ryan CLOSED- concrete fell from Dan Ryan ramp above after semi crash. @NancyLoo will have more details ahead at 5! pic.twitter.com/jcxXVzsICb — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 24, 2017

Our @NancyLoo found the damage to the concrete barrier that the semi hit on the NB Dan Ryan near 29th. SB55-SB Dan Ryan ramp below closed pic.twitter.com/NZjCUFfIS9 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 24, 2017

Crews are working to remove debris off the road.

No other vehicles were involved.

State police says the cause of the crash was weather related.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.