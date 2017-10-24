Semi crash, debris closes SB 1-55 ramp to SB Dan Ryan

CHICAGO -- The southbound I-55 ramp to southbound Dan Ryan is closed after a semi crash.
The accident happened around 3:14 a.m. Tuesday when a semi crashed into a barrier on northbound I-94 at 29th.
The impact of the crash into the barrier caused chunks of concrete to fall down onto the Dan Ryan Expressway below.
State police closed southbound I-55 ramp to southbound Dan Ryan due to the debris on the roadway.
The driver of the semi truck is OK.
Crews are working to remove debris off the road.
No other vehicles were involved.
State police says the cause of the crash was weather related.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.