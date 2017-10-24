Rizzo sending gifts to patient who had signed photo stolen from hospital room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s a happy update to a heartbreaking story of theft.

Someone took 12-year-old Abby Schrage's autographed picture of Chicago Cub Anthony Rizzo right out of her hospital room in Saint Louis.

Abby has been in the hospital for more than a month. Nearly all that time she was in the ICU. She hung a photo of Rizzo on the wall, until someone snatched it.

She was heartbroken and so was Rizzo, who is also a cancer survivor, when he heard.

So Abby will be getting a special delivery tomorrow.

Stay tuned!