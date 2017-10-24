Publican executive chef fired after worker shares ‘inappropriate’ photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A popular Chicago chef has been fired for failing to take action after an inappropriate photo of a female employee was shared among staff without her knowledge.

Cosmo Goss was the executive chef for five Publican-branded businesses.

The general manager of Publican Anker in Wicker Park, Antonio Molina, was also fired.

The company that owns the restaurants says the two should have gone to human resources or fired the employees sharing the photo.

The incident allegedly happened in late 2016.

The employee who shared the photo was fired earlier this year for unrelated personal performance issues.

In a statement, Goss described the photo incident as a "fleeting moment that was wholly unprofessional and unacceptable."