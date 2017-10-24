Police searching for driver in fatal Zion hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZION, Ill. -- Police in north suburban Zion, Ill., are asking for help locating the driver in a fatal hit-and-run last weekend.

Police released surveillance video of the incident.

Police said a car and its driver hit and killed a man early Saturday morning on Green Bay Road.

Randy Harrison, 19, was killed.

Police said the car was a silver or grey Chrysler Sebring. It has damage to the front end and hood.

Investigators said the driver put the black convertible top up, and might have removed evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000.