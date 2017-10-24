Midday Fix: Sweet potato pie

Fabiana Carter

Fabiana’s Bakery

1658 E. 53rd Street

Chicago

(773) 658-9842

www.fabianasbakery.com/

South Side Pie Challenge

November 4

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hyde Park Neighborhood Club

5480 S. Kenwood Avenue

Chicago

www.southsidepie.com/

Sweet Potato Pie

For the crust:

2 cups flour

3/4 tsp salt

8 oz cold butter

1/2 cup cold water

Place dry ingredients on the food processor and start adding the cold butter until a crumbly texture is achieved. Start adding the water until you achieve the consistency for the pie.

For the pie:

4 medium sweet potatoes (about 2 pounds), unpeeled

2 cups half-and-half or light cream

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

4 Tbs butter, melted

1 tsp ground cinnamon

3/4 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp salt

3 large eggs

Directions:

In 3-quart saucepan, heat sweet potatoes and enough water to cover to boiling over high heat. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 30 minutes, or until fork-tender; drain. Cool potatoes until easy to handle; peel and cut into chunks. Preheat oven to 400ºF. In large bowl, with mixer at low speed, beat sweet potatoes until smooth. Add half-and-half and remaining ingredients; beat until well blended. Use pastry to line 9 ½-inch deep-dish pie plate. Make decorative edge. Spoon sweet-potato mixture into pie crust. Bake pie for 40 minutes, or until knife inserted 1 inch from edge comes out clean. Cool 1 hour to serve warm.